Man arrested after fight at Owensboro motel

A fight at an Owensboro motel landed one man in the hospital and another in jail.

It happened at The Colonel House motel just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they found Deonte Holland with stab wounds in his neck, side, and back. He went to the hospital with what authorities say are non life-threatening injuries.

One block away, police found the man Holland had been arguing with, Jeffrey Young. He's in the Daviess County Detention Center, charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

