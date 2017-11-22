Suspect accused of killing USI student jail release motion denied

We have an update on a Warrick County murder suspect who will stay in jail, a court said.

Prosecutor Michael Perry told us a judge denied a motion to allow Isaiah Hagan's release from jail.

Hagan is accused of murdering Halee Rathgeber earlier this year.

An attorney made the motion in court on Tuesday citing Criminal Rule 4.

That requires courts to try a defendant within six months of an arrest or release them.

Hagan is being held in the Pike County Jail.

