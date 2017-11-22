Name of Evansville homicide victim released

Our crews on the scene snapped this photo (WFIE)

The name of the victim in a homicide investigation has been released.

According to Coroner Steve Lockyear, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Byron Lee Edwards Jr., of Evansville.

Evansville Police said the homicide happened in the 200 block of Read Street.

We're told police received a call Wednesday night for a suspicious circumstance.

Officers told us they met with a relative of the resident who was worried because Edwards hadn't been seen in a couple of days.

EPD said that relative looked into the apartment and saw blood in the bedroom. Officers on the scene said they also saw what they believed to be blood in the bedroom.

Police told us when they went into the apartment, they found the Edwards' body. We're told he had visible injuries leading police to believe his death is suspicious.

Detectives and crime scene units were called to help in the investigation.

An officer on scene told me he believes investigators have searched the apartment & have what they need.

Police said they have no other information at this time.

Lockyear says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD at 1-812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

