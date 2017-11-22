EPD: Death investigation being treated as homicide - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Death investigation being treated as homicide

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Our crews on the scene snapped this photo
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

What was initially called a death investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

Evansville Police said it happened in the 200 block of Road Street.

We're told police received a call for a suspicious circumstance. 

Officers told us they met with a relative of the resident who was worried because he hadn't been seen in a couple of days. 

EPD said that relative looked into the apartment and saw blood in the bedroom. Officers on the scene said they also saw what they believed to be blood in the bedroom.

Police told us when they went into the apartment, they found the man's body. We're told he had visible injuries leading police to believe his death was suspicious.

Detectives and crime scene units were called to help in the investigation.

Police said they have no other information at this time. 

We'll keep you updated when we get more information.

