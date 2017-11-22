Donations needed to fulfill wishes

SWIRCA is looking for some holiday angels.

The Council on Aging put up its annual angel tree, decorated with special Christmas wishes from 250 clients.

They're asking for things like bathrobes and blankets.

Officials say they're down to their 100 wishes to fulfill and appreciate any support.

The angel tree is located at SWIRCA on West Virginia Street.

The deadline to donate a gift is December 8.

