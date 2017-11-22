CBD Oil Illegal: Evansville woman plans to keep using, store plans to keep selling

On Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill gave an opinion that hemp-derived CBD Oil is illegal. In response, users are stocking up out of fear that it may soon be unavailable.

Margie Gundry is from Evansville and uses CBD Oil. She is 80-years-old and worked until she was 78.

"I have done a little bit of everything. You name it. I've been a secretary. I've worked in the optical. I've done a little bit of everything, but my favorite job, I became a CNA and a QMA," said Gundry.

For the past five years, she has suffered from involuntary shaking, a nervous system disorder called "essential tremors." Doctors prescribed her seizure medication, but she said CBD Oil works best.

"Natural. If this natural stuff works, then it's much better than this other stuff from pharmaceuticals," said Gundry.

Tuesday's opinion has consumers flocking to Evansville's Adele's Naturally. The store has been selling the product for a year and a half.

"Well, there's just a lot of misconceptions about what hemp is. Hemp is in the cannabis family. Marijuana is in the cannabis family. So, naturally, people just decide to put the two together as the same thing, which they're just completely different. It's the same thing as Kombucha is not alcohol and decaf coffee is not the same as a regular cup of coffee," said Fink.

Recently, they cannot keep their shelves stocked fast enough. Store manager Jordan Fink said they are assuring customers that this most recent announcement is just an opinion, not a new law.

"I think the fact that it took six weeks or so for him to come to this opinion or at least announce this opinion says a lot about the wording of the current laws in Indiana, and there is a lot more clarity that needs to come this coming session, which I think we will have in this next coming year," said Fink.

In the meantime, Adele's will continue selling, and Gundry plans to continue using.

"If it works, it works; and if these people think you get high off this, if I'm high, I don't know it, but I think that's a bunch of bologna," said Gundry.

Experts said a person cannot get high off of CBD Oil. Fink told us he checked with local law enforcement agencies to see if they are safe to continue selling their CBD Oil.

He said no one has raised any concerns, but the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office plans to test them to ensure they are under the THC limit.

