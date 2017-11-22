Lanes open after multi-car crash shuts down traffic on I-69 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Lanes open after multi-car crash shuts down traffic on I-69

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Northbound lanes on I-69 are now open after a crash in Northern Vanderburgh County.

Deputies were on the scene of three separate crashes on I-69 at the Boonville-New Harmony Road exit.

We're told two different crashes happened behind the first one. Sheriff Wedding said eight to 10 cars were involved total. 

Officials diverted traffic to Boonville-New Harmony Road. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly