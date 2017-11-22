Lanes open after multi-car crash shuts down traffic on I-69

Northbound lanes on I-69 are now open after a crash in Northern Vanderburgh County.

Deputies were on the scene of three separate crashes on I-69 at the Boonville-New Harmony Road exit.

We're told two different crashes happened behind the first one. Sheriff Wedding said eight to 10 cars were involved total.

Officials diverted traffic to Boonville-New Harmony Road.

Vanderburgh: NB I-69 at Boonville New Harmony Rd is now open. Thanks for being patient. Please drive safe! Crashes were investigated by @VandSheriff and @ISPEvansville — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) November 23, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

