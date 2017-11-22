Southridge, Memorial both compete for state champs

Just one game remains in the Indiana high school football season for both Memorial and Southridge high schools.

They'll each be battling for a state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

This will actually be the fourth trip to the state title game for the Southridge football program, and this time around, they hope to bring home the big trophy.

At the beginning of the season, the Raiders set a goal to be legendary and so far, they've done that.

Ever since this senior class was a bunch of young boys playing youth football, they've dreamed of winning a state championship, and now they have their chance.

Southridge will take on Woodlan at 11:00 a.m. CST on Saturday for the 2A state title.

First up on Friday, it's Memorial versus Indianapolis Brebeuf, at 2:30 p.m. CST for the 3A state title.

Both games are at Lucas Oil Stadium.

