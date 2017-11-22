Deputies: Gun, ammunition, pounds of drugs found in home with children

Two Evansville parents are facing charges after police say drugs and a gun in a home with two small children.

Deputies say they had information that Meko Levels was selling drugs at a home on E. Sycamore St.

When authorities arrived, they say Levels was on the bedroom floor, while two children under the age of three were on the bed.

Deputies say ammunition and baggies of drugs were found in plain view, and a gun was in arms reach of Levels.

Detectives think Levels unloaded the gun and dropped the magazines before hiding it under the bed.

Deputies say more drugs were found in a safe, as well as $7,670 in cash.

They say the drugs found include, more than 13 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, marijuana, and hydrocodone.

Deputies say other items used in drug dealing were found such as scales, baggies, a money counter, and several gallons of acetone.

While authorities were there, they say Naomi Cantrell, who shares a child with Levels, came home.

The children were turned over to CPS.

Both Cantrell and Levels face dealing and child neglect charges.

Records show Levels is a felon who was convicted of armed robbery in 2011. He has also been arrested for dealing synthetic drugs in the past.

