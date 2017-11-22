Local therapist chimes in on Girl Scout hugging statement - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local therapist chimes in on Girl Scout hugging statement

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Kate O'Rourke, Reporter
Visiting with family over the holidays often comes with hugs all around, but is that healthy for your children? The Girls Scouts say maybe not.

The story has been trending online all day. The Girl Scouts of America posted a blog post on their website that says making your child give a hug to someone out of obligation, even when they don't want to, has bigger implications than being polite.

The Girl Scouts said while hugs from doting family members are often innocent, it can set the stage for kids later questioning if they owe someone physical affection for gifts down the line.

Evansville therapist Courtney Tenbarge said the idea is about empowering children to feel confident to say no to any physical touch that makes them uncomfortable.

"Kids get to be in charge of their bodies. It's a great way to start empowering a child that they get to decide any kind of touch, what touch they're okay, and what they're not," said Tenbarge. "Simple things like a hug, a high five, all of those things. It's just a simple ask. May I have a hug? I'd like a hug. Can I have one? Hey, can I have a high five? Those kinds of things, and then giving a kiddo an option to say no."

In light of the recent sexual harassment cases coming to light, the Girl Scouts had this to say:

“Girl Scouts of the USA offers advice to girls’ parents/families (including those of current Girl Scouts) on how to talk to their daughters about issues in the larger world that they hear about or that directly affect them. Given our expertise in healthy relationship development for girls, and in light of recent news stories about sexual harassment, we are proud to provide girls’ parents and caregivers with age-appropriate guidance to use when discussing this sensitive matter and other challenging topics, should they wish to do so. Obviously, our advice will not apply in all situations, and we recognize that parents and caregivers are in the best position to judge which conversations they should have with their girls.”

Girl Scouts of America said they understand this advice will not apply in all situations. They said parents ultimately know which conversations they need to have with their kids.

