Fire departments give safety tips to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires

The U.S. Fire Safety Administration said Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with nearly four times as many fires reported on Turkey Day than any other day regular day of the year.

In 2015, fire departments across the country responded to more than 1,700 house fires on Thanksgiving alone.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are also big days for home cooking fires as well as the day before Thanksgiving.

We spoke with firefighters in Princeton to find out what you need to know to keep your family safe.

Princeton Fire Chief Mike Phlug said it's important to stay attentive at all times when you're cooking and not to step away

For most, Thanksgiving is a time to relax and enjoy family, but for the Princeton Fire Department, it means to stay alert. Phlug said his department typically has at least one kitchen fire to put out every Thanksgiving.

He said when it comes to kitchen safety, you can never be too careful. With more people choosing to deep fry their turkeys, Phlug said being prepared is key.

He said to keep the fryer far away from any structure or overhang and to use a turkey that is completely thawed. He also said to make sure you don't have too much oil in the pan to prevent overflow.

Phlug said after that, it comes down to common sense: don't overheat the turkey, and cook it slowly.

"It's three and a half minutes per pound for deep frying a turkey," Phlug said. "Just take your time and do it properly"

Make sure you don't leave your fryer unattended while you're cooking your bird.

