Tri-State businesses at hard work barbecuing your Thanksgiving meats

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Some Tri-State businesses have been hard at work barbecuing your Thanksgiving meats.

We caught up with Old Hickory BBQ in Owensboro where customers have been taking their turkeys, deer meat, and ham to be smoked at their facility.

Workers have been preparing hundreds of requests over the last few days. They say it's a way to ease the stress out of your holiday preparations.

Old Hickory will be celebrating their 100th anniversary next year and reminds people that they can have their Christmas meals prepped there too.

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.

