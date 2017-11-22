Tri-State businesses at hard work barbecuing your Thanksgiving meats

Some Tri-State businesses have been hard at work barbecuing your Thanksgiving meats.

We caught up with Old Hickory BBQ in Owensboro where customers have been taking their turkeys, deer meat, and ham to be smoked at their facility.

Workers have been preparing hundreds of requests over the last few days. They say it's a way to ease the stress out of your holiday preparations.

Old Hickory will be celebrating their 100th anniversary next year and reminds people that they can have their Christmas meals prepped there too.

