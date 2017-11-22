Elephant parade goes down Main Street in Evansville

You don't get to see the circus coming through downtown Evansville every day, but some locals did.

The ringmaster, showgirls, and two of the elephants held an impromptu parade Wednesday morning from the Ford Center to 2nd Street.

Shriners told 14 News they were at the Cross-Eyed Cricket to eat lunch when a waitress suggested, "Why not bring an elephant to work?"

"We decided we'd put a miniature parade together," said Shriner Dale Thomas. "We're all about having fun; we brought it all, and those are just a sample of what you'll see at the circus."

The children who were there were able to feed the elephants apples and bananas.

