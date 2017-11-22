Ford Center releases updated security policy for Hadi Shrine Circus

The Ford Center has updated their security policy prior to the 84th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus this weekend.

When you walk through the doors, there will be a bag check and you must walk through a metal detector.

Allowed:

Belts

Hats

Shoes

Watches and jewelry

Wallet

Coins

Must be removed during screening:

Large belt buckles

Eyeglass cases

Cameras

Cellphones

A complete list of prohibited items can be found here.

Officials say diaper bags must be within the bag size regulations of 13"x13"x13". No backpack diaper bags will be allowed inside the Ford Center.

