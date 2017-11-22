Ford Center releases updated security policy for Hadi Shrine Cir - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ford Center releases updated security policy for Hadi Shrine Circus

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Ford Center has updated their security policy prior to the 84th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus this weekend.

When you walk through the doors, there will be a bag check and you must walk through a metal detector.

Allowed:

  • Belts
  • Hats
  • Shoes
  • Watches and jewelry
  • Wallet
  • Coins

Must be removed during screening: 

  • Large belt buckles
  • Eyeglass cases
  • Cameras
  • Cellphones

A complete list of prohibited items can be found here.

Officials say diaper bags must be within the bag size regulations of 13"x13"x13". No backpack diaper bags will be allowed inside the Ford Center.

