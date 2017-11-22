Princeton man facing child molesting charge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton man facing child molesting charge

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
William Deboard (Source: Gibson County Jail) William Deboard (Source: Gibson County Jail)
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

A Princeton man has been arrested for child molesting.

Police say the victim is a very young girl who told them it happens "all the time." 

William Deboard, 71, was booked into the Gibson County Jail Wednesday afternoon. 

His bond is $25,000. 

Police say he admitted to fondling the child. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    50 employees fired after refusing flu shot

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:14 AM EST2017-11-22 07:14:40 GMT
    At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)At least 50 enployees at a health company have lost their jobs after refusing to get flu shots. (Source: KBJR/CN)

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

    Since September, employees have been given three options:  Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.

    More >>

  • Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Woman raises more than $50K for homeless man who helped her

    Woman raises more than $50K for homeless man who helped her

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-11-22 22:29:52 GMT
    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-11-22 22:31:16 GMT
    Source: GoFundMeSource: GoFundMe

    A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.

    More >>

    A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly