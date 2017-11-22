Indianapolis Police asking for help in year old murders, victims - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indianapolis Police asking for help in year old murders, victims tied to Evansville

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

Indianapolis Police continue to try to solve the murders of a couple that happened one year ago. 

They say the victims, Jessica Downey and Evans Johnson had just moved to Indianapolis from Vincennes. They say they lived in Evansville for several months prior to that. 

Officers say the two were murdered in a busy part of town, only four blocks apart.

They are asking witnesses to come forward.

Police say on Nov. 23, 2016, Downey crashed her car, but had been shot prior to the crash. 

She died at the hospital.

They say just a few hours later, Johnson's body was found in an alley. 

Police say they found surveillance video of a suspect car and two people of interest walking with Johnson just before his murder.

The video then shows the two people of interest running away.

Officers say those two people could be from Evansville, Vincennes, or Indianapolis. 

If you recognize them, call police. You can stay anonymous.

IMPD Homicide 317-327-3475
Crime Stoppers 317-262-TIPS

