Evansville parents arrested for neglect

Two Evansville parents are facing charges because of the conditions police say their three-year old child was living in.

Martin Adams and Amber Zeller were arrested after a run Tuesday morning on Rheinhardt Ave. that started with a 911 call about two people fighting.

Police say the house was not in liveable conditions.

They say there was only beer and Coke in the fridge, and the floor was covered in old food and feces. They say the child didn't have a bed to sleep in.

Both Zeller and Adams are facing charges of child neglect and domestic battery in front of a child.

