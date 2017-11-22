Owensboro father accused of seriously hurting baby

An Owensboro man is accused of seriously hurting a baby.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, on November 4, they were of a possible assault at a home in the 200 block of Heartwood Ct. involving a 5-week-old baby.

Police say the child had reportedly sustained a serious head injury and had been taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville for treatment.

On Tuesday, police arrested the child's father, 24-year-old Myles Hyman, on an assault charge.

Hyman is in the Daviess County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

