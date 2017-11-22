EPD trying to identify suspects in drop box thefts

Police are looking for two suspects in a series of thefts in Evansville and Kentucky.

Police say the suspects are fishing checks and/or money orders from drop boxes.

We're told the picture on this story is from Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville.

Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

