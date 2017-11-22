Indiana couple alleged gave baby pot for broken leg's pain

A central Indiana man and his girlfriend face charges alleging that they gave the woman's infant daughter marijuana for pain relief rather than seeking medical treatment for her broken leg.

Twenty-three-year-old Tessa Murray and 20-year-old Nerrell McCoy were arrested Monday on two preliminarily counts of neglect of a dependent.

Authorities say the Muncie couple exchanged texts after Murray's 10-month-old daughter suffered a broken leg. McCoy allegedly wrote in one text that the baby probably "needs some weed and she will be good for now."

The Star Press reports when the child was hospitalized June 18, doctors found she had a broken leg and tested positive for marijuana.

McCoy and Murray remained jailed Wednesday on $10,000 bonds. It was unclear if either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)