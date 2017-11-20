Locals react to the possibility of Indiana raising smoking age

A cashier at North Point Tobacco Shop in Evansville told us how rising the smoking age in Indiana would affect the business.

The age for lighting up in Indiana could change from 18 to 21.

[PREVIOUS: Raising smoking age a top priority for Indiana Chamber]

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says it will push lawmakers to change the law during the next legislative session in January.

But, border areas like ours in Southwest Indiana might take the biggest hit if this law gets passed, taking away cash from local businesses with young smokers flocking to neighboring states.

For North Point Tobacco Shops in the Jimtown neighborhood in central Evansville, employees say the games inside bring in teenagers and 20-somethings spending money to smoke, because they can't get into the bars.

"That would make us lose some customers," said the shop's cashier, Crystal Hayes. "Regardless, it keeps them out of trouble when they're in here playing pool. Jimtown is a neighborhood and an area that's not known for staying out of trouble. If you're seeing 18 and 19 year olds coming in here playing pool versus going out and getting in trouble, I'd rather see that," Hayes said.

"I think it's a good thing that they might be changing the smoking law to 21," said Thomas Hibbs, a smoker for 16 years. "There would be less health problems...less people having lung cancer. Smoke is very bad," Hibbs said. "I wish I had never started smoking."

Health is a big reason the Indiana Chamber is pushing for the change.

According to the United Health Foundation's 2016 report, Indiana has the 12th highest smoking rate in the nation. The 20.6 percent smoking rate topped the national average of 17.5 percent.

Chamber members argue that money talks, as the state's yearly health care costs tallies over $3 billion.

Right now, five other states require you to be 21 to buy cigarettes. In Kentucky and Illinois, the age to buy is still 18.

