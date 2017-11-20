State police offer tips, advice for drivers encountering deer

We have had nearly 4,000 deer related car accidents in Indiana since October 1st of this year.

Law enforcement officers warn drivers, deer can be a danger that often come out of nowhere.

Deer are active this time of year, especially in the evening and early morning hours. Last year there were 6,300 accidents in the months of October to December. And two people died.

We talked with Indiana State Police (ISP) and have some tips for you before hit the roads.

The first may seem simple, but is often overlooked.

When driving, be extra careful, slow down, be on the lookout for deer.

If you see one, keep in mind, there's likely more nearby.

You don't have to be away from the city to collide with a deer. We see deer everywhere. The interstate, even the city of Evansville.

The biggest tip state police have for when you spot a deer, may seem counter-intuitive.

"The most important safety rule is, it's safer to strike the deer versus swerving," stated ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle. "If you swerve, most likely, you're going to lose control of your vehicle and strike some other stationary object."

Sgt. Ringle tells us, if you do hit a deer, move your vehicle off the road as far as possible. They don't want you outside or dragging the deer off the roadway.

Stay in your car, with your seat belt on, turn on your four-ways (hazard lights) and call 911. If the damage is more than $1,000, it requires a police report. Also, he says, if you're an Indiana resident and you hit the deer and you want it, you can have it.

