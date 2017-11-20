Rolen, Carpenter highlight Cards on HOF ballot

2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Eligible voters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America will have until the end of the year to cast a ballot, and the result of that voting will be announced during an MLB Network special on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. CT and also will be on MLB.com. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive at least 75 percent of the vote. Players become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration five years after retirement, and they can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years as long as they receive at least five percent support.

Here is a closer look at the former Cardinals up for consideration:

Chris Carpenter (1997-2012)

*Hall of Fame monitor (description below): 70

**Hall of Fame standard** (description below): 26

Career accolades: 2005 NL Cy Young Award winner; three-time All-Star; two-time World Series champion; 2009 ERA leader (2.24); 2009 NL Comeback Player of the Year

Notable numbers: Posted career record of 144-94 with 3.76 ERA; ranks second on the Cardinals' all-time list with a .683 winning percentage and fourth with 1,085 strikeouts; remains the franchise's all-time postseason leader in wins (10) and innings pitched (108); surpassed 200 innings in the regular season five different times

Chris Carpenter's career moments

A look at some of the great moments and tweets from Chris Carpenter's career, including his World Series titles

Jason Isringhausen (1995-2012)

*Hall of Fame monitor: 71

**Hall of Fame standard: 7

Career accolades: Cardinals' all-time saves leader (217); 2004 NL saves leader (47); two-time All-Star; World Series champion

Notable numbers: Notched 300 career saves, tied for 26th all-time in Major League history; tied a franchise record with 47 saves in '04; ranked third in MLB with 272 saves from 2000-07; sits sixth on the Cardinals' all-time leaderboard with 401 appearances

Isringhausen's 47th save of 2004

10/1/04: Cardinals closer Jason Isringhausen ends the game, tying Lee Smith's club record with his 47th save of the season

Jamie Moyer (1986-2012)

*Hall of Fame monitor: 56

**Hall of Fame standard: 39

Career accolades: All-Star; World Series champion; led the American League with an .813 winning percentage in 1996; one of five pitchers whose career spanned 25 MLB seasons

Notable numbers: Posted career record of 269-209 with 4.25 ERA; finished with 4,074 innings pitched, 26th most in MLB history (since 1913); became one of 29 players in MLB history to appear in games spanning four different decades; remains oldest pitcher (49 years old) to win an MLB game

Scott Rolen (1996-2012)

*Hall of Fame monitor: 99

**Hall of Fame standard: 40

Career accolades: 1997 NL Rookie of the Year; eight-time Gold Glove Award winner; seven-time All-Star; Silver Slugger Award winner; World Series champion

Notable numbers: Slashed .281/.364/.490 with an .855 OPS over 2,038 career games; ranks 15th all-time among MLB third baseman with 316 home runs and 12th with 1,287 RBIs; batted .421 in the 2006 World Series

Rolen on life since retirement

Former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen talks about life after baseball while reflecting on the six seasons he spent with the team

Larry Walker (1989-2005):

*Hall of Fame monitor: 148

**Hall of Fame standard: 58

Career accolades: 1997 NL Most Valuable Player; seven-time Gold Glove Award winner; five-time All-Star; three-time Silver Slugger Award winner; three-time NL batting champion

Notable numbers: Slashed .313/.400/.565 with .965 over 1,988 career games; led NL with 49 homers, .452 on-base percentage; .720 slugging percentage, 1.172 OPS and 409 total bases during MVP season; topped NL with 44 doubles in 1994; received 21.9 percent of the vote on 2017 Hall of Fame ballot.

