INDOT: Traffic patterns to shift on Fix For 41 Project

Good news for drivers who travel between Henderson and Evansville.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says paving on the southbound lanes of the Twin Bridge is finished, but added there will be more restrictions throughout the the week. Now that paving is done, next on their to-do list is striping.That work will likely cause the additional restrictions.

[WATCH: SKYVISION CAMERA OF TWIN BRIDGES]

Crews plan start that striping Tuesday, November 21, and hope to finish it by the end of the day on the southbound side. After that work is done, they will be able to open both lanes of traffic as normal.

Also Tuesday, the northbound bridge will be down to one lane. This will occur between 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to remove the temporary pavement markings.

If they don't finish Tuesday, drivers can expect to see lane closures continue into Wednesday. After the holiday, we could see some nightly lane closures to button up paving.

INDOT is asking drivers to slow down and stay alert in these work zones.

