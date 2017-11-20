Aces back home to battle Westminster

After a two-game road swing, the University of Evansville women's basketball team returns to Meeks Family Fieldhouse to take on Westminster (Mo.) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Evansville (1-2) is back home after a 79-52 loss on the road at Eastern Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Charleston, Illinois. The Aces opened the contest with an 18-13 advantage after the first quarter before EIU outscored Evansville 17-5 in the second frame in route to a 79-52 win for the Panthers'. Leading the Purple Aces was senior guard Brooke Dossett, who tallied a game-high 17 points, while junior guard Kerri Gasper chipped in 11 points and four rebounds.

The Blue Jays of Westminster enter the game with a 2-0 overall record, earning a 90-84 overtime victory over Illinois College on Friday before defeating Millikin, 84-78, on Saturday. The Aces are one of two NCAA Division One opponents on this season's schedule for the Blue Jays who travel to take on Colorado on December 21. Tuesday's game between Evansville and Westminster marks the first ever meeting between the two sides. The Aces are 71-81 all-time against first-time opponents including a 9-15 record over the past 10 seasons.

Westminster head coach James Arnold is familiar with a few current members of the Aces. Arnold is in his first season with the Blue Jays after spending two seasons as assistant coach at SEMO where he was joined on the coaching staff by current Aces' assistant Jauwan Scaife and coached Aces' graduate guard Hannah Noe.

With a win, the Aces would win their eighth game in their last 11 contests, including wins in their last four home contests. Also, a win would mark the 500th win in program history.

