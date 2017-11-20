USI’s Dahlstrom nets GLVC’s weekly honor

University of Southern Indiana senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week in an announcement by the league office Monday.

Dahlstrom averaged 17.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, helping the Screaming Eagles to Midwest Region wins over Ohio Dominican University and Wayne State University (Michigan).

In USI's 77-50 win over Ohio Dominican, Dahlstrom had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals as USI rallied from a three-point halftime deficit. Shew went 7-of-11 from the field and had a pair of blocks in the win.

Dahlstrom returned to the court in USI's 77-54 win over Wayne State to rack up 19 points, eight rebounds and a pair of assists. She shot 8-of-16 from the field and was 3-of-3 from the charity stripe as the Eagles picked up their fourth straight win to begin the 2017-18 season.

For the week, Dahlstrom shot 55.6 percent (15-27) from the field while adding 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists per contest.

Monday's award marks the second time in Dahlstrom's career she has earned GLVC Player of the Week honors—she previously claimed the distinction December 21, 2015—and the first time a USI Women's Basketball player has earned the accolade since Tanner Marcum was named GLVC Player of the Week to close out the 2016-17 campaign.

USI (4-0) returns to action Saturday when it takes on Midwest Region foe Grand Valley State University at the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic in Louisville, Kentucky. The Eagles also play Northern Michigan University Sunday in Louisville before opening GLVC play November 30 against Lewis University.

