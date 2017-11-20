Friends making dream a reality with Appalachian Trail mission

Drivers rejoice! Both southbound lanes are open on the Twin Bridges.More >>
Drivers rejoice! Both southbound lanes are open on the Twin Bridges.More >>
Evansville Police say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had information that Richard Culley was dealing meth and staying at the Econo Lodge on the east side.More >>
Evansville Police say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had information that Richard Culley was dealing meth and staying at the Econo Lodge on the east side.More >>
Early Tuesday morning, the park announced $3.5 million in upgrades.More >>
Early Tuesday morning, the park announced $3.5 million in upgrades.More >>
Kentucky State Troopers arrested a driver they say led them on a chase from Owensboro to Lewisport.More >>
Kentucky State Troopers arrested a driver they say led them on a chase from Owensboro to Lewisport.More >>
The age for lighting up in Indiana could change from 18 to 21.More >>
The age for lighting up in Indiana could change from 18 to 21.More >>
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.More >>
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.More >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >>
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >>
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.More >>
IKEA reannounces recall of MALM and other models of chests and dressers due to serious tip-over hazard after 8th child fatality reported.More >>
IKEA reannounces recall of MALM and other models of chests and dressers due to serious tip-over hazard after 8th child fatality reported.More >>
The United States has a shortage of livers ready for transplant to patients who need them. That means many Americans will die before they get a transplant opportunity. So why are rich transplant patients from overseas flocking to some U.S. hospitals, including Ochsner in New Orleans?More >>
The United States has a shortage of livers ready for transplant to patients who need them. That means many Americans will die before they get a transplant opportunity. So why are rich transplant patients from overseas flocking to some U.S. hospitals, including Ochsner in New Orleans?More >>
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.More >>
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
The father is charged with murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a police officer.More >>
The father is charged with murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a police officer.More >>