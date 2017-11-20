Friends making dream a reality with Appalachian Trail mission

Brett Charney and Adrian Howard met at Owensboro Regional Recovery.

"We ended up there trying to find a new way of life and change of life and we became instant friends," Howard said.

While recovering from drug addiction, Charney and Howard set their minds on a new way to heal themselves. When Charney came out from a meeting one day, he shared with his friend his goal to hike the Appalachian Trail.

On that day, the two decided to make it a reality together. And so the planning began to hike the 2,200 mile Appalachian Trail.

The pair has been training for the six month hiking trip, but aren't too worried about the physical demands. The time spent in the woods together is very purposeful for their healing.

"We're in the process of regaining our souls and finding our inner spirit," Charney said. "This is just a continuous soul searching mission."

"I'm taking the steps necessary to get my life back on track," Howard said.

And those steps will start in early March until about early August.

But how can these two survive six months without a job and on the trail? They have created a Go Fund Me page to keep them on their feet.

The friends are ready now more than ever to take the step in the right direction.

"One step at a time, we've got about five million of them to take," Charney explained.

If you want to follow the pair along on their journey, they will be keeping everyone updated when possible on their Facebook page.

