CountryMark invests millions in Mt. Vernon refinery to meet demands

CountryMark is making a multi-million-dollar investment in their Mount Vernon Oil Refinery.

$80 million will be spent on the CountryMark facility, making it an investment to meet future fuel quality demands. Crews have installed new equipment in the refinery.

Company officials tell us it will reduce air emissions from its refining process machines. Which will produce more alkylate for cleaner burning. Congressman Larry Bucshon took a tour of the facility on Monday.

We spoke with Country mark's CEO, who tells us, this investment is about the next generation.

"These are really good jobs in a really good industry that's getting really really good at what they do," explained Charlie Smith, Country Mark CEO. "These investments just continue that high technology, that high paying future in manufacturing. These are the kind of jobs every town in this country would covet having in their backyard."

Company officials say Mount Vernon's refinery puts about $30 million in yearly wages into Posey County's economy, making this investment an important catalyst for years to come.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.