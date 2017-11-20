New owners plan to reopen Haynie's Corner Market

Business is growing in parts of Evansville.

After Haynie's Corner lost their mini mart, new owners are gearing up to reopen it. They're planning some improvements and giving it a new name.

It will be reopened as Haynie's Corner Market. They're planning to add more groceries and hot food options.

The new owners are in the convenience store business and they're excited to come to this part of Evansville where they say, things are growing.

"We've been down here to the local bars and everyone has greeted us and told us how excited they are," says Haynie's Corner Market Operator, Sam Basnet. "Plus, we've talked to a couple of people who live around here and they're excited for us to come and open this back up because they're missing it."

The owners are hoping to have Haynie's Corner Market open by the end of the year.

