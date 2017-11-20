Special Report: Winter Outlook

It’s the burning weather question this time of year: What kind of winter will we have, and how much snow can we expect?

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons has been digging through a lot of data over the past weeks to come up with his winter forecast.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 60% chance that La Nina will develop this winter.

La Nina refers to cooler than normal water in the Pacific which has a domino-effect on weather conditions across North America. Depending on the strength of La Nina, how cool the Pacific is, we usually expect a wetter and warmer than normal winter.

Last winter was classified as weak La Nina/neutral, and we had a very warm January and the warmest February on record. Only 1.4” of snow fell, so last year’s winter outlook correctly forecast warm temps, but missed snowfall completely.

The same general pattern is in play this winter, and already, we’ve seen a warmer-than-normal trend for most of the year.

Rainfall has also been above average.

Based on what has happened so far in 2017, weak La Nina seems like a reasonable forecast for the winter.

Let’s look at snowfall for the last five winters. Other than last winter, the previous four years all had near-normal snowfall.

2015 was the snowiest, and this may be due to weak El Nina conditions.

If we look back at the six most-recent weak La Nina winters, you see an interesting pattern. The last three had relatively little snow when compared with winters in the 80s and in 2000.

A look at all La Nina winters since 1955 shows a long-term trend toward less snow. Some of this may due to climate change and warmer global temps.

An interesting point is that if you average all the La Nina winter snowfall since 1955, you come up with the normal snowfall for the Tri-State: 13.1”

It’s important to note that some of the La Nina years produced blockbuster snows, while the light years were well below normal.

For this winter's outlook, Jeff weighted the most recent three La Nina’s more heavily, because he believes overall warmer temps will continue to hold snow totals down.

Since this year has nearly similar conditions to last year, he believe December will be cooler than normal with little or no snow and below average rainfall.

He thinks January and February will both be warmer than normal, and we’ll likely pick up two to three inches of snow in each month for a grand total of around six inches for the season.

From a statistical standpoint, last year’s 1.4” was exceptionally light for snowfall, so Jeff averaged the three most recent La Nina snows to derive a rough estimate.

Of course, one big snow storm could wreck this outlook, and a snow forecast for three months is, at best, an educated guess.

Jeff says for now, this is the best information and intuition he can offer.

In any case, we should always be prepared for wintry weather and severe storms in the months ahead.

