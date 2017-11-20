One person hospitalized after car crashed into Henderson buildin - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

One person hospitalized after car crashed into Henderson building

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

One person was hurt when a car crashed into a building in Henderson.

It happened early Sunday morning at a building near the intersection of Second and Adams Streets.

According to the Henderson Fire Department,  no one was in the building at the time of the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for possible injuries.

