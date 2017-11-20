Burns M.S. students, staff exceed expectations for Thanksgiving food drive

Students and staff at Burns Middle School collected more goods in their Thanksgiving food drive than they ever expected.

The staff is extremely proud of what this school has done. From six baskets last year to 26 currently, the Thanksgiving food drive to benefit students and their families in need was better than ever.

School officials say they got more items than needed this year, so the excess will go to Crossroads Food Pantry.

"This year I've definitely seen an increase in the need of our students here and our families," Youth Service Coordinator Victoria Self said. "Just giving back to them is something that I love to do and I know they appreciate it."

Of course a little competition and prizes for the students and staff to donate helped in getting more items. But for most, it was more than winning.

"Giving is a part of me," explained Brandon Dukes, a 6th grade teacher at Burns, explained. "As a role model in a school setting I feel like it's important to teach kids that."

The baskets given to families include everything from boxed and canned food to paper towels and blankets.

