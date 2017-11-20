Princeton murder suspect pleads guilty

The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Princeton has pleaded guilty in the case.

Lance Marley's trial was set to start Nov. 27.

Earlier this month Marley was found competent to stand trial.

Authorities say Marley stabbed his girlfriend to death in October 2016. Lindsey Fleck’s body was found outside their home in Princeton.

Police say Marley was nearby, covered in blood.

Sentencing in the case is set for Dec. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

