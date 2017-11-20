Lockdown lifted for Owensboro school after police investigate nearby shooting

Apollo High School in Owensboro was on lockdown for about 20 minutes Monday.

We're told police were called to a firearm discharge call in a neighborhood near the school. It happened in the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive at about 12:30 p.m.

According to OPD, two men were arguing and two shots were fired. No one was hit or injured.

OPD are investigating what led up to the incident.

Police have one male in custody who is being interviewed.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.