Wing Stop restaurant coming to Evansville

Some new businesses are coming to Evansville.

A few restaurants were talked about at the site review meeting Monday at the Civic Center.

They include a Wing Stop which is coming to North Green River Road between Chipotle and Sleep Number.

The new restaurant will serve fast casual food, including about a dozen flavors of wings.

"We focus on boneless wings, bone in wings, tenders. We have fries and a different array of different sides and everything that people can get. We have fresh baked rolls, fresh baked brownies, but our big thing is the flavors and that's what we really but a lot of effort into," said Wing Stop General Manager Chris Tooley.

They're also in the process of getting a beer permit.

The business hopes to be open by March.