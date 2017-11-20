Railroad crossing repair to close SR 168 in Fort Branch

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a closure on State Road 168 for a railroad crossing repair.

Beginning on or around Monday, December 4, railroad crews will close S.R. 168 to repair the railroad crossing between Main Street and West Street.

[RELATED: Section of SR 64 closing for work on railroad crossing]

The road will officially be closed from U.S. 41 to S.R. 65, however, local traffic will have access.

During the project, the road will be closed around the clock. Work is expected to last about five days depending upon weather conditions.

The official detour for this route uses S.R. 68, S.R. 65, and U.S. 41.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.