Section of SR 64 closing for work on railroad crossing

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

A section of State Road 64 will be closing railroad crossing repair.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, beginning on or around Monday, Nov. 27, railroad crews will close S.R. 64 to repair the railroad crossing at the west boundary of the Francisco Town Limits near Green Street.

The road will officially be closed from U.S. 41 to I-69, however, local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

During the project, the road will be closed around the clock. Work is expected to last about five days depending upon weather conditions.

The official detour for this route uses U.S. 41, S.R. 168, and I-69.

