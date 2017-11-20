Traffic Alert: Twin Bridge update

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are giving an update on the ongoing Twin Bridge work.

They tell us the paving on the southbound bridge is complete, but there are still restrictions for striping.

If the striping is finished tomorrow afternoon, weather permitting, there will be two lanes open on the southbound bridge.

The northbound bridge should be down to one lane from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday to remove the temporary pavement markings.

We are told there could be some nightly lane closures next week.

You can keep an eye on the Twin Bridges with our Skyvision camera.

