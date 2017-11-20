Two arrested after gun and synthetic pot found

Two men are in jail after deputies say they found a handgun and synthetic drugs during a traffic stop.

It happened Saturday night in the area of Old Business 41 and Diamond Avenue.

Deputies say they saw pick-up truck turn without a turn signal, and there were no lights on the license plate.

They say the driver, Kyle Haynes, had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say the passenger, Daniel Lorenz Jr., gave them a fake name. They say he had a warrant too.

Deputies say they found a handgun tucked in the seat where Lorenz had been sitting.

They say he didn't have a permit for the gun, and more than seven ounces of synthetic marijuana, scales, bullets, and cash were also found.

Both men were arrested.

