Two arrested after gun and synthetic pot found

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Daniel Lorenz, Jr. and Kyle Haynes (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Daniel Lorenz, Jr. and Kyle Haynes (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Two men are in jail after deputies say they found a handgun and synthetic drugs during a traffic stop.

It happened Saturday night in the area of Old Business 41 and Diamond Avenue.

Deputies say they saw pick-up truck turn without a turn signal, and there were no lights on the license plate. 

They say the driver, Kyle Haynes, had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say the passenger, Daniel Lorenz Jr., gave them a fake name. They say he had a warrant too. 

Deputies say they found a handgun tucked in the seat where Lorenz had been sitting.

They say he didn't have a permit for the gun, and more than seven ounces of synthetic marijuana, scales, bullets, and cash were also found.

Both men were arrested. 

