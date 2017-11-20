Jasper police looking for suspect in hotel gaming machine theft

Police are are investigating a vandalism and theft from the SureStay Plus Hotel in Jasper.

According to police, during the early morning hours of November 16, a man and woman went to one of the gaming machines at the hotel.

We're told the man then vandalized one of the machines and took cash out of it.

Police say they would like to speak to the man in the picture about what happened.

If you know who it is, contact the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255, or you can call the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-COPS(2677).

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.