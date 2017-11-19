KSP: 2 arrested after 130 mph car chase, stealing over $500 worth from Victoria's Secret

Two women were arrested after troopers say they led them on a multiple-county car chase reaching speeds over 130 mph.

We're told troopers were patrolling the William Natcher Parkway around the 68 mile-marker south of Owensboro when they saw a car going southbound at 100 mph.

We're told they tried to stop the car, but it accelerated. KSP said chase speeds reached over 130 miles per hour and traveled through Daviess, Ohio, and Butler Counties.

Troopers from both Post 16-Henderson and Post 3-Bowling Green tried to use Stinger Tire Deflation devices but weren't able to.

KSP said the driver tried to swerve around a semi at the 13-mile marker in Warren County but lost control.

We're told the car hit a wall and flipped multiple times before it stopped.

The driver was taken to a Bowling Green hospital where troopers say she is being treated for a broken neck. We're told she is expected to be released soon.

She is expected to face multiple charges including fleeing/evading police, speeding, assault, and receiving stolen property over $500.

We're told she will be lodged in the Warren County Detention Center in Bowling Green. KSP said they'll release her identity when she's officially charged.

The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Michelle Beasley of Nashville, TN.

She was arrested and is facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property over $500.

Beasley is at the Warren County Detention Center in Bowling Green.

Trooper told us they believe the women stole merchandise from Victoria's Secret from the Eastland Mall in Evansville.

Those items were recovered by troopers. Evansville Police Department is working the theft at the store.

The investigation is on-going.

