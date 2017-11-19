Local bowler competes in PBA World Championships - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local bowler competes in PBA World Championships

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
RENO, NV -

On the lanes, local bowler Matt Sanders had quite a week in Reno, Nevada.  

Sanders competed in the PBA World Championships and finished in fifth place out of a total 195 bowlers who qualified.  

Sanders, who was a two-time state bowling champion for Reitz High School and two-time all-American at Marion University averaged around 230 in the 60 games he bowled across the week.

