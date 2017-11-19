Thousands participate in Evansville's Christmas Parade

The cold weather didn't stop people from participating in Evansville's Christmas Parade on Sunday.

It started around 2:30 p.m. and took a different route this year. The parade started on North Main Street near the Lloyd and ended at Garvin Park.

We're told thousands of people participated.

Organizers said there were more than 50 new entries this year.

Those who turned out for the show got to see several kinds of floats, classic cars, and of course, an appearance from Santa.

