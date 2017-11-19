Locals hold fundraiser to benefit Hurricane Maria victims

It's been nearly two months since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, but a lot of the island is still without power. People with close ties to the U.S. territory put on a fundraiser to help out.

It's going on 55 days since Hurricane Maria, and over half the island still doesn't have power.

For some people in Evansville, that means their families are continuing to struggle, and some have paid the ultimate price.

"All of my family is in Puerto Rico," said Maytes Rivera. "I was able to bring my mom and dad here after the hurricane. My mom had to go back because we had deaths in the family due to those hurricanes."

Carlos Garcia said, "I had a lot of family members that lost everything."

Garcia and Rivera wanted to help in any way they could, even if it was all the way from Indiana.

They got together to create the Evansville Cultural Group, and this fundraiser was their first event.

Vendors, live music, and a walk with all the proceeds are going to help Puerto Rico.

"It just broke my heart, and we wanted to do something," Garcia told us.

It's not only the people that were displaced by the hurricane, but also the dogs. Officials with the Vanderburgh Humane Society took in pups from Puerto Rico a few months ago, and their last one just got adopted.

Naturally, they helped lead the charge for the one-mile walk.

One group of musicians from Louisville also volunteered their time and talents for the cause.

The Evansville Cultural Group said this is just the beginning, and they hope to continue their efforts in the coming months.

