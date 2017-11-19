Christmas tree shortage hits local business

Owner of Goebel Farms Larry Goebel said all types of live trees are running low but especially the Fraser Fir trees (WFIE)

If you're looking to buy a real Christmas tree this year, you might want to do it sooner rather than later.

There's a shortage of Christmas trees all across the nation, and it's already hit one local business.

Owner of Goebel Farms Larry Goebel said all types of live trees are running low but especially the Fraser Fir trees.

Goebel said his supplier boosted the costs of their tree shipments for the first time in 15 years.

He said this is also the first year they've had to raise the prices of the Fraser Fir's out in the field since their supply can't keep up with the demand.

"Everybody wants to go natural, and it takes probably 10 to 15 years to grow these years, and people don't realize that it doesn't just happen overnight," Goebel told us.

Goebel said if you do get a Christmas tree this early, to keep it in water or it won't last for the big day.

