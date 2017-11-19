NWS team confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Beaver Dam

A barn, home, and property of a resident was damaged by the tornado (Source: Viewer submitted)

The National Weather Service (NWS) survey team said two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky on Saturday. One was landed just west of Beaver Dam and the other just east of Madisonville.

According to the NWS team, the one near Beaver Dam sustained 95 to 100 m.p.h. winds when it hit the ground along US 62 and Goshen Road. Once the tornado touched down at 3:32 p.m. it moved east towards Fork Road, where it damaged a home.

At 4:32 PM, 1 S Beaver DAM [Ohio Co, KY] NWS STORM SURVEY reports TORNADO #LMK https://t.co/9t6lxGhNV4 — IEMBot LMK (@iembot_lmk) November 19, 2017

The survey team reported one resident suffered a minor head injury from the storm. They said the worst damage was in the hill and near Mulberry Street.

That tornado, which wasn't on the ground long, lifted from the ground at 3:32 p.m. near Bruce School.

The NWS team said the tornado in Muhlenberg County stayed on the ground for nearly three miles with 90 m.p.h winds.

They told us one barn was destroyed and two others had major damage.

At least five other barns had minor damage as well as other homes in the area.

