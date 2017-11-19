Power restored after intoxicated driver hits utility pole

Some residents, who live near the 8200 block of Spry Road, had their power disrupted late Saturday after a van hit a utility pole.

According to the press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's, Curtis Huff, 59-years-old, of Evansville, hit the pole after the Ford Transport Van he was driving went off the road. The impact from the collision snapped the utility pole, with the top half falling onto the van.

Vectren was called to the scene to disconnect the power from the pole so Huff could be removed safely. A deputy believed Huff was intoxicated once he was out of the van.

Huff refused a blood alcohol test when the deputy offered, but he was later charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated as a Class A Misdemeanor with Test Refusal, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated as a Class C Misdemeanor. Huff was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail following his hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Vectren was able to restore power to all residents in the area.

