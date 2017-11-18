Aces volleyball wraps up 2017 season

Mildrelis Rodriguez recorded a team-high seven kills to pace the University of Evansville volleyball team in a 3-0 loss at Illinois State on Saturday night inside Redbird Arena.

Rodriguez finished the night with seven kills and nine digs for the Purple Aces, who finish the season with a 10-20 mark and 4-14 in the MVC. Cathy Schreiber notched six kills in her final collegiate match. Allana McInnis led the way with 11 assists and Cassie Brooks contributed 14 digs. Illinois State (20-11, 13-5 MVC) saw Sydney Holt and Jaelyn Keene notch 11 kills apiece.

A 3-0 run by Illinois State to start the match set an early tone as the Redbirds extended that advantage to 10-3. The Aces did their best to claw their way back, but ISU was able to finish off the frame with a 25-10 victory.

Rachel Tam scored the opening point of the second set to give the Aces their first lead of the night. The Redbird countered with a run that saw them take an 8-4 lead before UE fought back. A pair of Rodriguez kills helped the Aces tie the game up at 9-9 as Rocio Fortuny also recorded a kill. After a time out, ISU went on a 10-3 run and pulled away for a 25-16 final to take a 2-0 match lead.

Evansville also played well in the third game when the defense forced two ISU attack errors to go up 5-4. With the score knotted at 7-7, the Redbird took the lead for good, going on a 12-4 stretch as they picked up another 25-16 win to clinch the match by a final of 3-0.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations