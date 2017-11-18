Panthers Trap Eagles 89-66, Move to 2-0

Keelie Lamb dropped 20 points while Jasmine Shelt produced a double-double in the Kentucky Wesleyan College 89-66 victory over Alice Lloyd College on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers moved to 2-0 on the season as the long opening homestand continues next week.

The pace of the game had the Eagles (4-2) spinning to start the game. The Panthers darted out to a 15-3 lead in the first four minutes. Alice Lloyd caught up with the up-tempo style, managing to find open shots, but trailed 29-18 at the end of the first frame.

Haley Hall's three-point basket to start the second quarter briefly got the Eagles within single digits at 32-23. Emma Wolfe had five points, Jenna Martin four as the Panthers answered with a 14-0 run. Wesleyan kept the pressure going with its trapping defense and went into the locker-room with a 48-26 lead.

The Eagles fell behind by 26 points (52-26) to start the second half, but managed to hold down the Panthers' offense for most of the quarter. A 19-4 run followed cutting the Eagles' deficit to 56-42 with three and half minutes left in the frame.

Alice Lloyd held the Panthers to 15 points in the frame while scoring 25. Heading into the fourth quarter the Eagles got back to within single digits after three quick points. Wesleyan maintained a nine-point edge with less than eight minutes left in the game. However, the effort displayed by the Eagles to get back into the game slowed in the final minutes.

The Panthers outscored the Eagles 23-8 into the final seconds of the game, in large part due to transition baskets and a three-point shooting. Wesleyan converted at 44% from the field on the afternoon, making nine three-point baskets. Lamb pulled-in five rebounds to go along with her 20 points. Shelt scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lily Grimes finished with 14 points while Jenna Martin added 12 points and four assists.

The Panthers will take on Asbury on Tuesday. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 5:30 PM.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations