48 Home Game Winning Streak Snapped by Auburn Montgomery

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team suffered an 80-72 loss on Saturday afternoon to Auburn University at Montgomery. The loss snaps a 48 home game winning streak for the Panthers, dating back to November of 2014 against Truman State. The winning streak was the third longest home winning streak in program history and the longest active home game winning streak across the NCAA.

The Panthers (1-4) scored the first basket of the game with Chandler Redix tabbing a steal and a fast break lay up but that lead quickly erased as the Warhawks (1-2) scored 14 points in the opening five minutes to take a 14-6 lead. Kentucky Wesleyan fought back and trimmed the deficit to two capped off by a dunk from Dakota Quinn with an assist from Malek Harris.

Auburn Montgomery went ahead by 10 at the 4:41 mark, their first double digit lead of the game. A lay up from Evan Milligan put the Panthers within four and Brandon Hatton sunk both free throws off of a Warhawk technical foul to make it a two-point game with 2:17 until the break. Hatton and Milligan each scored another two points to put Kentucky Wesleyan ahead by two but a pair of three pointers in the final 40 seconds gave Auburn Montgomery a four-point lead at the half.

The Warhawks opened the second frame with a 10-3 run to jump out to a 13-point lead. A pair of free throws at the 11:58 mark put them ahead by 14, their largest lead of the game. Kentucky Wesleyan chipped away and made it a single-digit lead with just over two minutes remaining after Harold "Bird" Cardwell forced a turnover and found Brandon Hatton in the paint for a fast break jumper.

Amir Warnock recorded a pair of free throws and a lay up to make it 75-69 with 1:11 remaining but the Warhawks pulled away again. Brandon Hatton drilled a three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to make it a seven-point game but Kentucky Wesleyan was unable to complete the comeback.

Hatton led the Panthers with 16 points and flirted with a double-double, tallying seven assists. Cardwell and Warnock also reach double-digits in points with Cardwell at 12 and Warnock at 10. Harris and Cardwell each recorded six rebounds. Quinn led the way with four blocks.

The Panthers return to action on Friday, hosting the Thanksgiving Classic. Friday's doubleheader will feature Lake Superior State against Delta State at 1 pm followed by Kentucky Wesleyan taking on Shorter at 3:15 pm. Saturday's lineup will be Lake Superior against Shorter at 2 pm with Kentucky Wesleyan facing Delta State at 4:15 pm.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations